Tel Aviv car ramming 'attack' injures 7: first responders

July 04, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Jerusalem

A suspected car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv injured seven people Tuesday before the suspect was shot dead, police and medics said, on the second day of a major Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank.

Police said they received a report about "a car that attacked a number of civilians" in north Tel Aviv and that the "terrorist has been neutralised".

"It appears that the suspect was driving a vehicle travelling from south to north, rammed into pedestrians standing in the shopping centre and proceeded to get out of the vehicle to stab civilians with a sharp object," police said.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, police chief Yaakov Shabtai said the "terrorist" was a resident of the West Bank and was shot dead by an armed passerby.

Medics said they were treating five injured people. Police said the number of wounded altogether was seven.

The incident took place on the second day of the biggest Israeli military operation in years in the militant stronghold of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The military operation left 10 Palestinians dead, more than 100 in custody, and forced thousands to flee their homes.

Hamas, the militant movement that rules the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip, issued a statement praising the "heroic" attack, calling it "an initial response to (Israel's) crimes against our people in the Jenin camp."

At least 188 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have been killed this year, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources from both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority.