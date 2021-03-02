Taylor Swift calls out Netflix series for 'deeply sexist joke' over her past relationships

Taylor Swift has lashed out at Netflix after the streaming platform’s series “Ginny and Georgia” took a tasteless jibe at the pop singer’s dating history.
On Monday, the Grammy winner shared a screenshot of the dialogue that reads, “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift” on Twitter.
“Hey ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY (sic),” Ms. Swift wrote in the caption.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter, whose documentary “Miss Americana” premiered on the streamer last year, directly addressed Netflix for its apparent hypocrisy.
“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she added.
Ms. Swift has been forthcoming about her dating life, with her songs often sharing an insight into her relationships.
