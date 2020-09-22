International

Taiwan’s Tsai visits frontlinemilitary base

President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base on one of Taiwan’s outlying islands on Tuesday in a display of resolve following a recent show of force by China. Ms. Tsai spoke to air force pilots and crew members at the Penghu Magong Air Force base.

Taiwan has the “ability” and “resolve” to safeguard its territory, she said.

“I know that having to face the provocations of the People’s Liberation Army surrounding Taiwan, and their actions in disturbing the area’s peace, in the situation, everyone’s duty at the frontline air defense at Penghu has become heavier,” she said.

“But I have faith in every individual, that every one of our well-trained air force brothers and sisters is able to lift this heavy responsibility.”

