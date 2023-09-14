Taiwan says detected 68 Chinese warplanes, 10 vessels near island

September 14, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Taipei

Taiwan said on September 14 China had flown 68 warplanes and deployed 10 navy vessels into areas around the island in one day.

"68 PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected" between September 13 and September 14 morning, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement, referring to China's army and navy.

The incursion came after Taipei said 35 Chinese warplanes were detected around the self-ruled island on September 13, with some then flying to join China's Shandong aircraft carrier for naval drills in the Western Pacific.