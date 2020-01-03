International

Sudanese military plane crashes in west Darfour, 16 killed

more-in

The military says several officers were among those killed when the plane went down in the restless region of West Darfour, which has recently witnessed deadly ethnic clashes.

Sudan’s military says one of its aircraft has crashed in the western Darfour region on Thursday evening, killing all 16 people on board.

The military says several officers were among those killed when the plane went down in the restless region of West Darfour, which has recently witnessed deadly ethnic clashes.

The plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed five minutes after taking off from the airport in the town of Genena. That’s according to an army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Amer Mohammed al-Hassan who posted a statement late Thursday on the official Facebook page of the Sudan’s armed forces.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
air and space accident
Sudan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 1:54:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sudanese-military-plane-crashes-in-west-darfour-16-killed/article30468612.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY