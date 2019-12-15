International

Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

Men cover their heads as they walk down a street during a nationwide earthquake drill in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Government agencies, schools and private companies participated in the nationwide drill aimed to boost preparedness in the country.

Men cover their heads as they walk down a street during a nationwide earthquake drill in Manila, Philippines on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Government agencies, schools and private companies participated in the nationwide drill aimed to boost preparedness in the country.   | Photo Credit: AP

The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km southwest of Davao on the southern island of Mindanao, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS said, revising down the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data.

There were no immediate reports of damage, but quakes of such magnitude can damage buildings.

The Philippines sits on the geologically active Pacific ”Ring of Fire” and experiences frequent tremors.

