Strong earthquake strikes Philippines, no tsunami risk seen

A powerful earthquake struck near the southern Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there was no threat of a tsunami.
The magnitude 6.8 quake was centred 61 km southwest of Davao on the southern island of Mindanao, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS said, revising down the magnitude from an earlier 6.9.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data.
There were no immediate reports of damage, but quakes of such magnitude can damage buildings.
The Philippines sits on the geologically active Pacific ”Ring of Fire” and experiences frequent tremors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.