Don’t obstruct India-backed projects, says Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Reuters September 09, 2022 21:46 IST

Sri Lanka‘s President asked officials to resolve obstacles to projects backed by India, a government statement said, without specifying what the obstacles were

Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday advised officials to act immediately and amend government circulars if they impede Indian investment projects in the cash-strapped island nation. He asked officials to resolve obstacles to projects backed by India, a government statement said, without specifying what the obstacles were. President Ranil Wickremesinghe chaired a discussion on the progress of several development projects under Indian investment, and told officials "to take steps to resolve the obstacles that have arisen in the progress of several projects in Sri Lanka under Indian investments". India has offered support of billions of dollars this year to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than a decade.



