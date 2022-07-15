  • The Package

Sri Lanka crisis: in depth

Protesters cheer as they leave prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Sri Lankan protesters began to retreat from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.

Protesters cheer as they leave prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Sri Lankan protesters began to retreat from government buildings they seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament on Thursday, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis is aggravating rapidly, putting citizens through enormous hardship.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on July 14, 2022 sent his resignation letter. Mr. Gotabaya will be the last of the Rajapaksas to resign from office, following his brothers, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who stepped down earlier in the wake of raging opposition to the ruling clan. The unprecedented resistance to the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most formidable political brand for over 15 years, has decisively eliminated the first family from political prominence for the near future. 

Ranil Wickremesinghe became Sri Lanka’s acting President on July 13, 2022. The announcement came even as enraged protesters overran the Premier’s office in Colombo, in the midst of persisting agitations against the leader, now as unpopular as the President

India and China have extended emergency assistance by way of loans and currency swaps, but Sri Lanka is still on the edge. 

Data Data | Economic hardships aside, erosion of democracy in Sri Lanka a key reason for public anger Vignesh RadhakrishnanJasmin Nihalani
Suhasini Haider Worldview
World Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | How can India help Sri Lanka? Suhasini Haidar
Opinion | Comment Getting Sri Lanka out of the economic mess Prashanth Perumal
Editorial The uprising: on ongoing protests in Sri Lanka
Editorial Fleeing, quitting: On the decline and fall of Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Editorial Crisis in Sri Lanka
People stand holding a national flag at the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office on the second day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Podcast What’s next for Sri Lanka? | In Focus podcast
A demonstrator sleeps inside a tent at a protest area, dubbed the Gota-Go village, where people are gathering in opposition to Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 11, 2022.
World In Sri Lanka, an uneasy calm before the storm
World Watch | The ‘food emergency' in Sri Lanka explained
World Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Lessons from Sri Lanka’s crisis
Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay with Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. File
Comment In Sri Lankan crisis, a window of economic opportunity
Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visits a Buddhist temple after his swearing-in ceremony in Colombo on May 12, 2022.
World Explained | The political career of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
In limbo: A child waiting to buy kerosene with his mother at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 18, 2022.
World Sri Lanka’s aggravating economic crisis
An opposition activist shouts slogans holding up bread as he protests along with others against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15, 2022.
World A season of protests in Sri Lanka as crisis worsens 
A woman uses a phone at her home during the power cut in Colombo on March 30, 2022.
Comment Explaining Sri Lanka’s economic crisis
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled overnight to Maldives on a military jet on July 13 amid mass protests over the island nation’s economic crisis.
World Brief history of the rise, fall of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa
‘A new President, a new Prime Minister and a new government will have to work under the watchful eye of a politically active, alert and vigilant citizenry’
Lead In Sri Lanka, no quiet after the storm
