September 26, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - COLOMBO

Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a $200 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Media Ministry said in a statement on September 26, as the country focusses on rebuilding its crisis-hit economy.

The funds will be obtained in a five-year loan to help the island navigate its way out of its worst financial crisis in more than seven decades.