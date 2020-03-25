International

Spain’s COVID-19 toll surpasses that of China

War footing: The Emergency Army Unit at the train station in Granada, Spain.

War footing: The Emergency Army Unit at the train station in Granada, Spain.  

Over 700 people have died in the country in the past 24 hours.

Spain's COVID-19 death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434, after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said.

Also read: U.S. Senate, White House agree on $2 trillion Coronavirus rescue plan

The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.

Across the world, only Italy now has a higher death toll than that of Spain. In China, where the virus emerged late last year, 3,281 people have died.

As the authorities stepped up testing, the number of cases showed a 20 % increase on the figures for Tuesday, while the death toll showed a 27% rise over the same period.

Also read: COVID-19 and a city’s anatomy

 

Despite the national lockdown imposed on March 14, which is to be extended until April 11, both deaths and infections have continued to mount, with officials warning this week would be particularly bad.

“We are approaching the peak,” the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said in announcing the figures.

Health authorities are hoping it will soon become clear whether the lockdown is having the desired effect.

Also read: U.S. could become virus epicentre: WHO

 

The Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with 14,597 infections — just under a third of the total — and 1,825 deaths, or 53% of the national figure.

With hospitals on the brink of collapse from the surge in patients, troops have set up a massive field hospital in Madrid's vast IFEMA exhibition centre, which currently has 1,500 beds but which could be expanded to take in up to 5,500 people — making it the largest hospital in Spain.

With the city's funeral services overwhelmed, officials have commandeered the Palacio de Hielo ice skating rink to serve as a temporary morgue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 5:29:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/spains-covid-19-toll-surpasses-that-of-china/article31163072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY