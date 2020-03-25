In our fifth episode of the daily COVID-19 update we start with an update from the United States, where New York has emerged as a new epicentre of the virus, now accounting for a staggering 5% of confirmed cases around the world. We look at how have things escalated to that level over there. We also get updates on a new drug that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended for use with high-risk COVID-19 cases and we give you an update on the evacuation and return of Indian citizens who have been stuck in different parts of the world during this crisis.

Guests: Sriram Lakshman, United States Correspondent, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu, & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

