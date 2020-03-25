Podcast

COVID-19: A lockdown, a questionable drug and a new epicentre | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In our fifth episode of the daily COVID-19 update we start with an update from the United States, where New York has emerged as a new epicentre of the virus, now accounting for a staggering 5% of confirmed cases around the world. We look at how have things escalated to that level over there. We also get updates on a new drug that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended for use with high-risk COVID-19 cases and we give you an update on the evacuation and return of Indian citizens who have been stuck in different parts of the world during this crisis.

Guests: Sriram Lakshman, United States Correspondent, The Hindu; Suhasini Haidar, National Editor, The Hindu, & Jacob Koshy, Deputy Science Editor, The Hindu.

Check out recent episodes on the COVID-19 developments here:

Also Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

PM Modi’s speech and where we stand now on COVID-19 in India | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

|
Also Read
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor performs at an event in Amritsar on October 17, 2019.

Coronavirus, COVID-19: Biggest single-day rise in cases, Maharashtra lockdown and Kanika Kapoor | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

|
Also Read
&nbsp;

COVID-19: Over 300 cases as India continues to deny community transmission: the latest updates | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:35:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/covid-19-a-lockdown-a-questionable-drug-and-a-new-epicentre-the-hindu-in-focus-podcast/article31159765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY