GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Spain rejects Argentinian claim PM Sanchez ruining the country

The office of Argentinian President Javier Milei had published a statement on X, accusing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of damaging Spain's economy and stability

May 05, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - Madrid

AFP
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spain on May 4 denounced comments by Argentina's presidency which had accused the Spanish government of bringing "poverty and death" to its own people.

The office of Argentinian President Javier Milei had published a statement on X, accusing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of damaging Spain's economy and stability.

The post appears to have been in reaction to earlier comments from Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente who had suggested Mr. Milei is on drugs.

"The Spanish government categorically rejects the unfounded words... which do not reflect the relations between the two countries and their fraternal people," the Spanish foreign ministry said.

Mr. Milei's office also accused Mr. Sanchez of "endangering the unity of the kingdom, by sealing an agreement with the separatists and leading Spain to its ruin", an allusion to a pact Sanchez's Socialist Party struck with Basque and Catalan regionalist parties to form a government.

Mr. Milei will travel to Spain in two weeks for an event on May 18 and 19 organised by the far-right opposition party Vox, which is in a race with the Socialists in next month's European elections.

Related Topics

Spain / Argentina

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.