GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

South Korean opposition leader stabbed in neck

Mr. Lee was walking in a crowd of journalists after visiting the site of a new airport when a man pushed through and lunged at him, striking him in the neck, footage on South Korean television channels showed

January 02, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - Seoul

AFP
South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen after he was injured in Busan, South Korea, on January 2, 2024.

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is seen after he was injured in Busan, South Korea, on January 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

South Korean opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck on Tuesday while talking to reporters in the port city of Busan, Yonhap news agency reported.

Mr. Lee was walking in a crowd of journalists after visiting the site of a new airport when a man pushed through and lunged at him, striking him in the neck, footage on South Korean television channels showed.

Mr. Lee was seen collapsing to the ground as people rushed to aid him. One man was seen pressing a handkerchief on Mr. Lee’s neck.

Police officials and bystanders were seen wrestling the attacker down. Yonhap said the assailant has been arrested.

Chief of the Democratic Party, Mr. Lee lost to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol in a tight presidential race in 2022.

A former child factory worker who suffered an industrial accident as a teenage school drop-out, Mr. Lee rose to political stardom partly by playing up his rags-to-riches tale.

But his bid for the top office has been overshadowed by a string of scandals.

Mr. Lee avoided arrest in September when a court dismissed a request from the prosecution for him to be taken into custody pending trial on various corruption charges.

He still faces trial on charges of bribery in connection with a firm that is suspected of illicitly transferring $8 million to North Korea.

Mr. Lee is also accused of breaching his duties, which allegedly resulted in a loss of 20 billion won ($15 million) for a company owned by Seongnam city during his term as its mayor.

Related Topics

South Korea

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.