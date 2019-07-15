International

South Africas ex-president appears at corruption inquest

In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists.

In this photo taken Monday, May 1, 2017, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a May Day rally in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where he was jeered by labor unionists.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Mr. Zuma, South Africa’s president from 2009 until 2018, was forced to resign by his ruling African National Congress party over corruption reports and was replaced by his then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is appearing on Monday before a state commission probing allegations of corruption in during his tenure as the country’s leader.

Mr. Zuma, South Africa’s president from 2009 until 2018, was forced to resign by his ruling African National Congress party over corruption reports and was replaced by his then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Zondo Commission was created by Mr. Ramaphosa to investigate graft charges as part of his drive to clean-up corruption, his main campaign pledge in the May elections where his party gained a 57% majority, its weakest since the end of apartheid.

The commission is probing widespread allegations, including that members of a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, influenced Mr. Zuma’s appointment of cabinet ministers and subsequently swayed the awarding of lucrative state contracts.

Comments
Related Topics International
national politics
corruption & bribery
South Africa
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2019 6:50:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-africas-ex-president-appears-at-corruption-inquest/article28435613.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY