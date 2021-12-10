International

Silent protest against junta empties Myanmar streets

An empty street in Yangon as demonstrators called for a "silent strike" in protest against the military coup on December 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” on Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.

The country has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

The streets of downtown Yangon were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic. The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.

On Monday a junta court jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for two years for incitement against the military and flouting coronavirus curbs during elections her party won last year.


