Sikh Granthi makes history, starts U.S. House of Representatives proceedings

He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the U.S. House of Representatives

September 30, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - Washington

PTI
Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh offering prayers to start the proceedings of the U.S. House of Representatives. Photo: www.live.house.gov

In a first, a Sikh Granthi from New Jersey offered prayers to start the proceedings of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New Jersey started the day's proceedings at the House on Friday. The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings.

Taking up the floor soon after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described this as a historic occasion. He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The history made today is a reminder that the United States welcomes and values and will remain committed to free expression of religion. Giani Singh has made South Jersey proud today and it is an honour to be a part of this moment with him,” Mr. Norcross said.

