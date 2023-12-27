GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested after being released from Adiala jail

“They are arresting me again in a false case, I represent the nation, I am innocent and I am being targeted for political revenge without any reason,” said Mr. Qureshi.

December 27, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi seen second from left.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi seen second from left. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was last week granted bail in the Cipher case by the Supreme Court, was re-arrested outside the Adiala jail on December 27.

Footage aired on television and shared by PTI on social media showed the 67-year-old former Foreign Minister, who was loudly protesting the “illegality” of the police’s actions, being shoved into an armoured police vehicle by an official wearing the Punjab Police uniform, Dawn News reported.

In a post on X, the party said Mr. Qureshi was again arrested from outside the Adiala jail after being released on bail in the Cipher case.

The party said that the order issued on December 26 by the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema for Mr. Qureshi’s 15-day detention had been withdrawn.

Police have not yet commented on the issue.

While being forcibly whisked away by police personnel, the PTI leader kept saying he was being arrested illegally.

Mr. Qureshi added that the police were making a mockery of the Supreme Court’s orders and cruelty and injustice were at its peak.

“They are arresting me again in a false case,” he said. “I represent the nation, I am innocent and I am being targeted for political revenge without any reason,” he said.

On Friday, the top court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close aide Mr. Qureshi in the Cipher case and told him to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each.

Mr. Qureshi’s daughter had said she expected her father would be released as his arrest was not required in any other case.

Mr. Qureshi’s family on Tuesday arrived at Adiala jail to pay his surety bond but before they could obtain the robkar (release order), Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema issued an order for the former foreign minister’s 15-day detention under Section 3 of the Maint­en­ance of Public Order (MPO).

Section 3 of MPO empowers the government to arrest and detain suspected persons to prevent them from "acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order".

If necessary the government may "extend from time to time the period of such detention, for a period not exceeding six months at a time”.

Related Topics

arrest / Pakistan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.