Afghanistan | At least 7 civilians killed, 20 injured after minibus explodes in Kabul

November 07, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

A minibus exploded in a mostly Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, killing at least seven civilians and wounding 20 others, authorities said on November 7.

This is the second blast to have struck the area in as many weeks.

Police spokesman, Khalid Zadran, said the explosion took place in the western part of the city in Dashti Barchi area. The cause remained unknown, but police launched an investigation, he said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but an affiliate of the Islamic State group has targeted in the past Shiite schools, hospitals and mosques in the same area.

In late October, the militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in Dashti Barchi that killed at least four people and critically wounded about seven others. In a statement, through its news agency Aamaq, it said it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase inside a Shiite gathering place."

The group has also attacked other Shiite areas of Afghanistan in recent years.

IS has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.