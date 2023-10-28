HamberMenu
Islamic State group claims responsibility for an explosion in Afghanistan, killing four

Seven others were critically wounded in the attack on October 26, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

October 28, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - Islamabad

AP

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an explosion in a Shiite Muslim neighbourhood in Afghanistan's capital Kabul that killed at least four people.

Seven others were critically wounded in the attack on October 26, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief.

Islamic State affiliates claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Friday through its news agency Aamaq, saying it “managed to leave a booby-trapped suitcase" inside a Shiite gathering place that exploded, killing and injuring about 35 people and inflicting heavy damage on a sports club.

Video taken after the explosion shows part of a building with its windows blown out and a fire inside. Shattered glass and other debris are strewn across the street below.

The scale of the damage was clearer on Friday morning. There were craters in the ground and most of the interior was gutted. Workers picked their way through boxing gloves and gym equipment on the blood-splattered floor.

The Dashti Barchi area of Kabul has been repeatedly targeted by the Islamic State group affiliate in the country, which has carried out major assaults on schools, hospitals and mosques. The group has also attacked other Shiite areas of Afghanistan in recent years. IS has been waging a campaign of violence since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

