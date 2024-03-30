GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senegal top court confirms Faye's election victory

Bassirou Diomaye Faye is expected to be sworn in to replace outgoing President Macky Sall on April 2

March 30, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - DAKAR

Reuters
Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye meets outgoing President Macky Sall at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, on March 28, 2024.

Senegal’s President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye meets outgoing President Macky Sall at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal, on March 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Senegal's Constitutional Council on March 29 confirmed the presidential election victory of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye, paving the way for his inauguration as the country's fifth president.

The top court validated provisional results announced on March 27based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations.

Mr. Faye won more than 54% of votes in last Sunday's delayed presidential poll, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%.

He is expected to be sworn in to replace outgoing President Macky Sall on April 2.

Senegal

