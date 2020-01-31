International

SARS-like coronavirus outbreak: Court slams police for crackdown on ‘rumour’

more-in

China’s Supreme Court judge Tang Xinghua wrote that officers should have been more lenient.

A too-harsh crackdown on online rumours during China’s deadly viral epidemic had undermined public trust, the country’s top court said on Wednesday, in a highly rare rebuke of the police force.

China has been battling the spread of infection that has surpassed the global reach of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03.

Authorities informed the World Health Organization about the new virus on the December 31, 2019. A day later, eight people were punished by police for claiming online that Wuhan was in the grip of a fresh SARS outbreak.

The group were reprimanded for “publishing or forwarding false information on the internet without verification”, a police statement at the time said.

But Supreme Court judge Tang Xinghua wrote on Wednesday that officers should have been more lenient.

“If the public had believed these ‘rumours’ at the time, and carried out measures like wearing masks, strictly disinfecting and avoiding wildlife markets... it might have been a good thing,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
disease
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 9:48:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sars-like-coronavirus-outbreak-court-slams-police-for-crackdown-on-rumour/article30705602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY