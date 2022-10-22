World

Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson wait to board a bus heading to Crimea, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on October 22, 2022.

Civilians evacuated from the Russian-controlled city of Kherson wait to board a bus heading to Crimea, in the town of Oleshky, Kherson region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian-installed authorities have ordered all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave “immediately” ahead of an apparent Ukrainian advance.

In a Telegram post on Saturday afternoon, the regional pro-Kremlin administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and an alleged threat of shelling and “terror attacks” by Kyiv.

Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February.


