  • Russian forces in Ukraine have captured the city of Kherson, making it the first major urban centre to fall during the ongoing invasion of the country.
  • Kherson is an important port city in the south of Ukraine. It has a population of around 290,000 and is situated on the Dnieper River that flows into the Black Sea.
  • Russia sees control over Black Sea ports as of strategic importance to dominate the water body that provides an important economic trade route to the Mediterranean Sea. It can also be seen as a security buffer zone from any threats that might arise in its south. 