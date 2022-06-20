Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Amid the ongoing crisis, NATO’s chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last “for years” as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday that his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after his first visit to the frontline there.

Mr. Zelensky, after making a trip to the Black Sea-city of Mykolaiv and the Odessa region on Saturday, said, “We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that’s ours and the sea will be Ukrainian and safe.”

In a rare trip, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 18 paid a visit to war-damaged southern city of Mykolaiv for the first time since the Russian invasion. As per the video released by Mr. Zelensky's office, the President can be seen looking at a badly damaged high-rise residential building in the city and holding a meeting with local officials.

Kyiv

Russia to ‘intensify’ fighting, Zelensky warns as EU decision looms

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application.

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody invasion of his country, Mr. Zelensky said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week.

"Only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe," the President said in his evening address on Sunday.

"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week ... We are preparing. We are ready," Mr. Zelensky continued.- AP

Kyiv

Zelenskyy Father’s Day post spotlights family ties amid war

In an uplifting Father’s Day message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted 10 photos of parents and children set against the grim backdrop of war, praising fathers who “protect and defend the most precious.” There are scenes of childbirth, as a man and woman look toward a swaddled baby in what appears to be a hospital room where the spackled walls show scars of fighting. In another, a man lifts a child over a fence toward a woman with outstretched arms on a train platform.

“Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness,” Mr. Zelensky wrote in English text that followed the Ukrainian on Instagram. “It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up.” He urged his nation’s fighters to endure for the “future of your family, your children, and therefore the whole of Ukraine.” The President’s message came as four months of war in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers’ orders.- AP

Pokrovsk

Four months into war, more Ukrainians decide to flee besieged areas

With Russia’s intense pummelling of the broader Donbas area, which is comprised of the Donetsk and Luhansk’s regions in Ukraine’s east and south, for some there the World Refugee Day on Monday will be a day when they fled their home.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the United Nations estimates that more than one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, with seven million displaced internally and more than five million fleeing the country.

And while some Ukrainian refugees have since returned home after Russian forces have focused efforts away from the capital Kyiv and onto trying to take complete control of Donbas, a growing number of families in that region have decided to flee.- Reuters