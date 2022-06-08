Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A theatre in Ukraine’s capital has reopened for the first time since Russian forces invaded the country, and tickets sold out for Sunday’s performance.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 40.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday versus 40.1 mcm on Monday.

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.

The United States on Monday accused Russia of trying to “intimidate” American correspondents in Moscow, who were summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry and threatened with reprisals because of US sanctions.

KYIV

Kyiv’s Theater on Podil opens to sold out performances

Theater on Podil was the latest cultural institution in Kyiv to resume operations. Movie theatres and the National Opera opened their doors at the end of May. - AP

KYIV

Russia claims partial control of flashpoint Ukraine city

Russia on Tuesday reported its forces had taken full control of residential neighbourhoods in Ukraine's flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, after Kyiv said its troops were fighting on in the eastern hub despite being outnumbered.

"The residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk have been fully liberated," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told a defence ministry meeting.

The Russian army was still seeking to establish control over the city's "industrial zone and the nearest settlements", Mr. Shoigu added, amid conflicting reports of who is in control of what. - AFP

MOSCOW

Russian Parliament votes to exit European Court of Human Rights

The Russian State Duma on June 7 passed a pair of Bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECHR) jurisdiction in Russia, after Russia announced plans to exit the court amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian Parliament approved two Bills, one removing the country from the court’s jurisdiction and a second setting March 16 as the cut-off point, with rulings against Russia made after that date not to be implemented. - Reuters

TOKYO

Japan, NATO step up ties amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Japanese and NATO officials agreed Tuesday to step up military cooperation and joint exercises as they shared concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is causing a deterioration of the security environment in Europe and Asia.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said after meeting with NATO Military Committee chief Rob Bauer that Japan hopes to strengthen its ties with European countries and welcomes NATO's expanded involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.