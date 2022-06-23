Russia-Ukraine live updates | Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia’s invasion are my role models, says Zelensky

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a key Ukrainian city Severodonetsk was under ‘massive’ Russian bombardment recently. As per reports, despite fierce resistance from the outgunned Ukrainian military, the Moscow troops have been pummelling eastern Ukraine for weeks and are slowly advancing. With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces tightening their grip on the strategically important city of Severodonetsk in the Donbas, its twin city of Lysychansk is now coming under heavier bombardment.

As per news agency AFP, Moscow is seeking to seize a vast eastern swathe of the country after being pushed back from Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine following their February invasion.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia are a long way from ending the war through negotiations. He further added that Putin wrongly believed he could dictate the terms of peace.

Berlin

Ukraine, Russia still ‘far from’ peace negotiations, says German Chancellor Scholz

Ukraine and Russia are a long way from ending the war through negotiations, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that President Vladimir Putin still wrongly believed he could dictate the terms of peace.

The German Chancellor also said that Ukraine needed massive financial help to rebuild after the devastation wrought by Russia’s invasion while adding that the reconstruction would be a “task for generations”.

Moscow

Pro-Russian forces ‘close to encircling’ key Ukrainian city

Pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that they were close to surrounding Ukrainian forces defending the twin cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

An officer in the separatist army of Luhansk — a pro-Russian breakaway region in eastern Ukraine — said their forces surrounded Ukrainian troops in the villages of Hirsk and Zolote, a day after capturing the neighbouring village of Toshkivka.

The three settlements are located a few kilometres outside Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which Moscow’s forces have been trying to seize for weeks.- AFP

Ukraine

Ordinary Ukrainians resisting Russia’s invasion are my role models: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday his role models were ordinary Ukrainians who resisted invading Russian forces and he compared Russia to the fictional arch-villain Lord Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ books.

Mr. Zelensky, dressed in a military uniform, was answering questions via videolink from students at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Asked by one student who his role models were, Mr. Zelensky said: “The people of Ukraine... and there are very many of them.”- Reuters