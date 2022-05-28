Russia-Ukraine live updates | Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy spoke defiantly on May 27 in two speeches about his country’s ultimate victory over Russian forces in both the most pressing battle in eastern Ukraine and the war, generally.

“Ukraine is a country that has destroyed the myth about the extraordinary power of the Russian army - an army that supposedly, in a few days, could conquer anyone it wants,” he told Stanford University students by video. “Now Russia is trying to occupy the entire state but we feel strong enough to think about the future of Ukraine, which will be open to the world.”

Meanwhile, Russia pressed its deadly offensive to capture key points in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, with more bombing of residential areas and pro-Moscow forces claiming the capture of a key town on the way to Kyiv-controlled territory.

LYSYCHANSK

Russia moves on key city amid Ukraine church schism

Russian troops were approaching the strategic city of Severodonetsk on Friday in a relentless offensive to control Ukraine‘s eastern Donbas region, as the war triggered a historic schism between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and its Russian patriarchate.

Pro-Russian separatists said they had captured the town of Lyman between Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk, on the road leading to the key cities still under Kyiv’s control. - AFP

KRAMATORSK

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

Moscow-backed separatists pounded eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region on Friday, claiming the capture of a railway hub as concerns grew that besieged cities in the region would undergo the same horrors experienced by the people of Mariupol in the weeks leading up to the port’s capture.

Ukrainian officials renewed their appeals for more sophisticated Western-supplied weaponry. Without it, they said, Ukrainian forces wouldn’t be able to stop Russia’s offensive. - AP

KYIV

Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances

Ukraine said its forces may need to retreat from their last pocket of resistance in Luhansk to avoid being captured by Russian troops pressing an advance in the east that has shifted the momentum of the three-month-old war.

A withdrawal could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions in full. His troops have gained ground in the two areas collectively known as the Donbas while blasting some towns to wastelands. - Reuters