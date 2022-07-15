Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on July 15

Rescuers work at the scene of a building that was damaged by a deadly Russian missile attack in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian missiles struck a Ukrainian city far behind the frontlines in an attack Kyiv officials said killed at least 23 people and constituted another war crime against civilians. Ukraine said in Thursday’s strike on Vinnytsia, a city of 3,70,000 people about 200 km southwest of the capital Kyiv, had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea.

As Russia pressed its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, the United States and more than 40 other countries agreed on Thursday to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes. Russia reiterated that it does not target civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, and said its attack struck a military training facility.

The war in Ukraine has sent prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser, stoking a global food crisis. Negotiators hope a deal will be signed next week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” at the opening of a G20 meeting in Indonesia on Friday, and said Russian finance officials taking part in talks shared responsibility.

Here are the latest updates:

G20

Ukraine overshadows G20

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” at the opening of a G20 meeting in Indonesia on Friday, and said Russian finance officials taking part in talks shared responsibility. “By starting this war, Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices,” she said.

Russian officials participating in the meeting were “adding to the horrific consequences of this war through their continued support of the Putin regime”, she added. “You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world,” she said, addressing the Russian officials. - Reuters

Vinnytsia

Deadly missile strike kills at least 23 in Vinnytsia

Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia Thursday, killing at least 23 people and wounding several more in what Ukraine’s President called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located southwest of the capital Kyiv. The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent parking lot..