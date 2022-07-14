Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on July 14

A local man clears rubble from his house which was destroyed after a Russian attack in a residential neighborhood in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian missile strikes in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv killed at least five people, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday, part of a series of artillery and missile barrages across the country in the past day that left at least 10 dead and dozens wounded in eastern and southern regions.

While Mykolaiv has repeatedly been the target of Russian fire in recent days, Russian missiles also struck the city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, an attack that could signal Moscow’s determination to hold onto territory in Ukraine’s south as it aims to fully conquer the east. Ukrainian forces have stepped up actions in a bid to reclaim more territory in the south.

Also on Wednesday, the top U.S. diplomat accused Russia of committing a “war crime” by forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men, women and children to Russia with the intention of changing Ukraine’s demographic makeup.

Some of the civilian deaths occurred in the Donetsk province, which is part of a region the Kremlin is intent on capturing. The city of Bakhmut faced particularly heavy shelling as the current focus of Russia’s offensive, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Here are the latest updates:

France

France nods to Ukraine in Bastille Day military parade

Paris’s traditional Bastille Day military parade on Thursday is a salute to Ukraine, and to France’s eastern European allies who are among guests of honour, officials said.

French troops deployed close to Ukraine since the Russian assault in February have a special place at the event, attended by President Emmanuel Macron, his government and foreign leaders. “The parade is marked by, and takes account of, the strategic context,” an official in Mr. Macron’s office said. “The idea is to highlight the strategic solidarity with our allies.” - AFP

North Korea

North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognise the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia’s war against its neighbor.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang’s decision as undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

North Korea has repeatedly blamed the United States for the crisis in Ukraine, claiming the West’s “hegemonic policy” justified Russia’s offensive in Ukraine to protect itself.

North Korea’s state media said on Thursday that the country’s Fforeign Minister, Choe Sun Hui, sent letters to leaders in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk a day earlier to convey the North’s decision to recognise their independence and its willingness to develop diplomatic relations with both. - AP

United Nations

At U.N., dozens of nations call on Russia to end war in Ukraine

Dozens of countries from around the world called on Russia on Wednesday to halt the war in Ukraine. They included the United States, member of the European Union, and countries in Asia.

United Nations

U.N. sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the first meeting in weeks between Russia and Ukraine took “a critical step” forward on July 13 to ensuring the export of desperately needed grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports to help ease the global food crisis.