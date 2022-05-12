Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russians have fled the country in protest over Putin’s policies and out of fear for their children’s future. | Photo Credit: AFP

Both countries have reported renewed fighting around Snake Island, which achieved worldwide fame in the conflict’s first hours when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship’s demand for their surrender.

The fightback by Ukraine for the island, located near its sea border with Romania and covering just 0.17 square kilometres (0.06 square miles), could decide if Russia is able to establish a defensive base there and thereby exercise dominance over the north-western Black Sea, the ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking to French University Sciences Po, said the war with Russia would have been prevented if his country had been member of NATO beforehand.

Ukraine's natural gas pipeline operator said Wednesday it would stop Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country, while its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Kyiv's military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv.

Here are the latest updates:

UKRAINE

Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol, as Kyiv began preparing for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier.

While fighting raged in Ukraine's east and south, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that negotiations were underway to release the injured fighters who are holed up in the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. She said there were different options, but “none of them is ideal.” - AP

GERMANY

Ukraine returns to soccer field with friendly win in Germany

The Ukrainian men's national team returned to action Wednesday for the first time since the invasion by Russia, beating German club Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 in a charity fundraiser.

The friendly was a chance for the Ukrainians to get back into form ahead of a World Cup qualifying playoff game against Scotland next month, but also just to show their team is still going, despite everything.

"We thank you all for your great help," former world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is mayor of Kyiv, said in a video message to the German club and fans. It felt as if "both (teams) are playing for us," he added. - PTI

HELSINKI

Finnish political leaders to unveil NATO stance

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto addresses a press conference with the British Prime Minister at the Presidential palace in Helsinki, Finland on May 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Finland's president and prime minister will announce Thursday their highly awaited positions on whether to join NATO, the first step toward a formal decision after Russia's war in Ukraine triggered a swift turnaround in opinion.

They are widely expected to come out in favour of joining. - AFP

KYIV

Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial over Russian invasion

Ukraine will launch its first war crimes trial over Moscow's ongoing invasion, bringing a 21-year-old Russian soldier to the stand, Kyiv's top prosecutor announced Wednesday.

Vadim Shishimarin is accused of killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian on February 28, firing an automatic rifle from a car window to prevent him from reporting a group of soldiers, according to a statement from Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office. - AFP

MOSCOW

Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina leaves Russia disguised as delivery courier

Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina has left Russia, she said in an interview, after disguising herself as a food delivery courier to escape police.

Ms. Alyokhina joins thousands of Russians who have fled their country since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. - AFP

TOKYO

Russia 'most direct threat to world order': EU's von der Leyen

Russia is the "most direct threat" to the international order because of its invasion of Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday in Tokyo.

Russia "is today the most direct threat to the world order with the barbaric war against Ukraine, and its worrying pact with China", she said after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida along with European Council President Charles Michel. - AFP

STOCKHOLM

U.K. signs security pact with Sweden and Finland as possible NATO membership looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 11 said he had agreed new deals with Sweden and Finland to bolster European security, pledging to support both countries’ armed forces should they come under attack.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced a rethink of how Sweden and neighbour Finland safeguard national security.

But the war in Ukraine has increased fears in Stockholm and Helsinki that bilateral agreements are no substitute for Article 5 of NATO’s charter, which guarantees that an attack on one member state would be considered as an attack on all. - Reuters

UKRAINE

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

