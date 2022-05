Finland's leaders in favour of applying for NATO membership

Finland’s President and Prime Minister say they’re in favour of applying for NATO membership

Finland’s President and Prime Minister said on May 12 they’re in favour of applying for NATO membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The announcement by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek NATO membership though a few steps remain before the application process can begin. Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining NATO in coming days.

“Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties,” Mr. Niinisto and Mr. Marin said in a joint statement. “NATO membership would strengthen Finland’s security.”

“As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” they said. “Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”