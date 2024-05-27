GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia says 'liberated' village in eastern Ukraine

Published - May 27, 2024 02:56 am IST - Moscow

AFP
A view shows a destroyed building following what local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike in the settlement of Yubileiny in the Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image from video released May 20, 2024.

A view shows a destroyed building following what local Russian-installed authorities called a Ukrainian military strike in the settlement of Yubileiny in the Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, in this still image from video released May 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Russia's defence ministry said Sunday its forces had captured a village in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Russian troops "as a result of successful combat actions liberated the settlement of Berestove in the Kharkiv region," the ministry said.

Berestove is located on the eastern front line close to the Lugansk region, which is almost entirely under Russian control.

Russia this month launched an offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region close to the Russian border, making its largest territorial advances for 18 months.

Ukraine said Friday that it had managed to stop Russia from advancing further and was counter-attacking, but that Moscow was now intensifying its assault at other parts of the front.

