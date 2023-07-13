HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia arrests trans activist for 'high treason'

Authorities “stopped the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, resident of the Oryol region, involved in high treason for providing financial aid to the armed forces of Ukraine”, the FSB security service said in a statement

July 13, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that mandate annulling marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. A Russian Gay Rights protester is taken away by riot police officers in Moscow, Russia, in 2009. File

Russian lawmakers have approved a toughened version of a bill that outlaws gender transitioning procedures, with added clauses that mandate annulling marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and barring transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents. A Russian Gay Rights protester is taken away by riot police officers in Moscow, Russia, in 2009. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's security service said Thursday it had arrested a transgender rights activist accused of "high treason" for supporting Ukraine, as lawmakers backed a bill banning gender transitions.

Authorities "stopped the illegal activities of a Russian citizen, resident of the Oryol region, involved in high treason for providing financial aid to the armed forces of Ukraine", the FSB security service said in a statement.

In a video of the arrest made by the FSB and shared by Russian state media, the suspect is seen being pinned against a wall by armed men in fatigues.

The suspect is heard calling out for help, before being handcuffed and bundled into a van.

According to the FSB, the detainee was a transgender man working for rights monitoring group OVD-Info.

The individual was accused of arranging transfers of money to organisations in Ukraine "in order to finance" the Ukrainian army.

The crime of high treason is punishable with life imprisonment in Russia.

The arrest was announced as a bill banning surgical and legal gender reassignment passed second reading in Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

"Medical workers are prohibited from carrying out medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person," the lower house of parliament said in a statement, quoting the draft legislation.

People who have already changed their gender will not be able adopt children or act as guardians, the statement also said.

The third reading of the bill is expected to take place on July 14.

Russia has for years been a notoriously unfriendly place for anyone who does not comply with the Kremlin's hardline views on "family values".

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly railed against transgender rights.

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has adopted a series of socially conservative measures, particularly against the LGBTQ community, aiming to clamp down on behaviour authorities consider deviant and Western-influenced.

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.