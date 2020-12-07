International

Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus, says Trump

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani. File   | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mr Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Mr Trump said, using a term for COVID-19 that has drawn backlash.

Mr Giuliani, 76, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former New York mayor has been spearheading Trump's floundering effort to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden through a flurry of lawsuits.

That work has taken Mr Giuliani to various U.S. states like Michigan and Arizona where he has been urging state lawmakers to stop certification of Mr Biden's win.

