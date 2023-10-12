HamberMenu
Rockets fired at Tel Aviv after Israeli strikes on Gaza 'civilians': Hamas

Israel has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip

October 12, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - Gaza City

AFP
Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on October 12, 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Washington urged Israel to show restraint in its response to Hamas’s surprise attack -- the worst in the country’s 75-year history -- which Israeli forces said killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In Gaza, officials have reported more than 1,200 people killed in Israel’s uninterrupted campaign of air and artillery strikes, while the UN said more than 338,000 people have been displaced.

Hamas militants on October 12 fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to Israeli air strikes that targeted "civilians" in two Gaza refugee camps, the Palestinian group said.

"Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades fired rockets at Tel Aviv in response to (Israeli strikes) targeting civilians in Al-Shati and Jabalia camps," Hamas said, referring to its armed wing, in a text message sent to journalists.

‘Operation Ajay’ set to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel

AFP correspondents witnessed dozens of air strikes over 30 minutes on October 12 morning in the direction of Al-Shati camp and in the blockaded strip's north.

"The occupation (Israeli forces) committed massacres this morning in Al-Shati camp and Jabalia camp, leaving dozens of martyrs and injured," Iyad al-Buzum, spokesman for the Hamas interior ministry, told AFP.

AFP journalists saw at least seven dead bodies and six buildings destroyed in Al-Shati camp.

Israel forms emergency govt for duration of war against Hamas

Israel has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in the blockaded Gaza Strip after the Islamists carried out a massive assault on Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,200 people.

Around another 1,200 people have been killed in the Palestinian coastal enclave in Israeli air strikes, according to Hamas officials.

