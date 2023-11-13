HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rishi Sunak fires Interior Minister Braverman who accused police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters

Home Secretary Suella Braverman had last week defied Mr. Sunak by publishing an article attacking the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protesters

November 13, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - LONDON

AP
Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman. File

Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman. File | Photo Credit: AP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who drew anger for accusing police of being too lenient with pro-Palestinian protesters.

The government says Ms. Braverman has left her job as part of a Cabinet shuffle on Monday.

Mr. Sunak was under growing pressure to fire Ms. Braverman, a divisive figure popular with the authoritarian wing of the governing Conservative Party.

In a highly unusual attack on the police last week, Ms. Braverman said London’s police force was ignoring lawbreaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs.” She described demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as “hate marchers.”

On Sunday, far-right protesters scuffled with police in London. Critics accused Ms. Braverman of helping to inflame tensions.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.