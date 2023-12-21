GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea | India sends relief material worth $1 million

“Pursuant to the $1 million relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea,” Arindam Bagchi.

December 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Ash column rises from Mount Ulawun, as seen from an aeroplane window, in Papua New Guinea. File

Ash column rises from Mount Ulawun, as seen from an aeroplane window, in Papua New Guinea. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on December 21 sent relief material worth $1 million for the people affected by a volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea.

A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea resulted in widespread damage and destruction in the island nation. More than 26,000 people were evacuated from the region affected by the volcanic eruption.

"Pursuant to the $1 million relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea, a special charter flight carrying relief supplies takes off for Port Moresby," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

Related Topics

Environmental disasters / environment and design / environmental pollution / environmental politics / India / relief and aid organisation / government aid / volcanic eruption

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.