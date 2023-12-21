Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea | India sends relief material worth $1 million

December 21, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

India on December 21 sent relief material worth $1 million for the people affected by a volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea.

A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea resulted in widespread damage and destruction in the island nation. More than 26,000 people were evacuated from the region affected by the volcanic eruption.

"Pursuant to the $1 million relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea, a special charter flight carrying relief supplies takes off for Port Moresby," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.