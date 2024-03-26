GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Relatives of missing Mexicans say they found bags of human remains

The bones and other charred remains were found at a ranch in El Salto in the western state of Jalisco, according to the Guerreros Buscadores collective.

March 26, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - Guadalajara, Mexico

AFP

A group of relatives searching for some of Mexico's roughly 100,000 missing persons said it had discovered around two dozen bags containing human remains in a clandestine cemetery.

The bones and other charred remains were found on Sunday at a ranch in El Salto in the western state of Jalisco, according to the Guerreros Buscadores collective.

After arriving at the site accompanied by National Guard personnel, the group discovered a smoking pit oven and noticed a foul stench, according to one of its members, Indira Navarro.

"While exploring, we began to locate bones, skin and burnt human flesh," she told AFP, adding: "We're talking about a clandestine cemetery."

There was no immediate comment from the state prosecutor's office, which was expected to inspect the site.

Collectives searching for missing persons say that drug trafficking cartels and other organized crime gangs use brick and other ovens to incinerate their victims and leave no trace.

Most of Mexico's missing persons have vanished since the country launched a major offensive against the cartels in 2006.

Jalisco, which is the scene of turf wars between rival drug gangs, is one of the regions with the most people to have disappeared.

In addition, nearly 450,000 people have been murdered across the country since 2006.

The country's forensic system is overwhelmed, and tens of thousands of unidentified bodies lie unclaimed in morgues or mass graves.

