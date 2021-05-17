International

Gaza bombings | Ready to help if both sides seek ceasefire, says Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Palestinians to “protect civilians, especially children”.

“We’ll continue to conduct intensive diplomacy to bring this current cycle of violence to an end” and “we are ready to lend support, if the parties seek a ceasefire”, Mr. Blinken told a press conference in Copenhagen.

He reiterated U.S.’s support for Israel’s right “to defend itself”, stressing there was “no equivalence between a terrorist group indiscriminately firing rockets at civilians and a country defending its people from those attacks.”

“So we call on Hamas and other groups in Gaza to end the rocket attacks.”

However, he added that “Israel as a democracy has an extra burden to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 9:29:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ready-to-help-if-both-sides-seek-ceasefire-says-blinken/article34581317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY