Ready for more U.S. prisoner swaps: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday the Islamic republic is ready for a full prisoner exchange with the U.S..
“The ball is in the U.S.’ court”, he said in a tweet.
The United States and Iran on Saturday swapped prisoners — American graduate student Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges, and imprisoned Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations — in a rare act of cooperation between two longtime foes.
