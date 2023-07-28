HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar to provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid: Kyiv

Qatar had earlier on July 28 announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also serves as Foreign Minister, was visiting Ukraine

July 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani shake hands before a meeting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani shake hands before a meeting, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Qatar will provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid to support health, education and demining, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on July 28 after talks with the Gulf state's Prime Minister.

Qatar had earlier on July 28 announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also serves as Foreign Minister, was visiting Ukraine.

ALSO READ
Russia tries to project a sense of order after mercenary revolt but uncertainty still swirls

"This money will be channelled for reconstruction in the health and education sectors, humanitarian de-mining, and other important social and humanitarian projects," Mr. Shmyhal told a joint briefing.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attends a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attends a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mr. Shmyhal said they had discussed Ukraine's peace formula - a 10-point peace plan that calls for nuclear, energy, and food security, restoration of borders, and other points.

Also Read | Qatar looks to cash in on Europe gas fears over Kiev

He thanked Qatar for its readiness to mediate in efforts to repatriate thousands of Ukrainian children taken to Russia since Moscow's invasion.

Moscow says it wants to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone. Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.

The Qatari Prime Minister said he was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on July 28.

Related Topics

Qatar / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.