Qatar Airways flight suffers turbulence, at least 12 injured

Six passengers and six crew members suffered injuries in the latest incident, when Qatar Airways flight QR017 endured turbulence over Turkey, Dublin airport said

Updated - May 26, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 08:03 pm IST - London

AFP
Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: AP

Twelve people were injured during turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland that landed safely on May 26, Dublin airport authorities said.

The incident comes a week after a passenger died and dozens were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence and was diverted to Bangkok.

Six passengers and six crew members suffered injuries in the latest incident, when Qatar Airways flight QR017 endured turbulence over Turkey, Dublin airport said in a statement.

Why was Singapore flight turbulence severe? | Explained

The flight landed as scheduled shortly before 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on May 26, it added.

"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and our fire and rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

"The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff," the statement said.

A British man died and more than 100 people were injured when Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 endured extreme turbulence last Tuesday, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in Bangkok, where several people are still being treated in hospital.

Passengers and crew suffered skull, brain and spine injuries when they were thrown violently around the cabin during the terrifying high-altitude ordeal.

Singaporean investigators analyse recorders from turbulence-hit flight

Singapore Airlines have since tightened their seatbelt rules.

Air safety experts say that passengers are often too casual about wearing seatbelts, leaving them at risk if the plane hits unexpected turbulence.

Scientists also warn that so-called clear air turbulence, which is invisible to radar, is getting worse because of climate change.

