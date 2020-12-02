International

Coronavirus | Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccinations to start next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin told health officials on December 2 to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.   | Photo Credit: AFP

President Vladimir Putin told health officials on Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that Russia has produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine.

“I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination,” Mr. Putin said. The President noted that teachers and medics will be the first to receive the jab.

