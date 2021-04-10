International

Prince Philip honoured with gun salutes, funeral on April 17

National mourning: Gun salutes being fired to mark the passing of Prince Philip at the The Tower of London.   | Photo Credit: GLYN KIRK

Military teams across the U.K. and on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes on Saturday to mark the death of Prince Philip, honouring the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast — the capitals of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom — as well as other cities around the U.K. and the Mediterranean outpost of Gibraltar fired the volleys at one-minute intervals beginning at mid-day. Ships, including HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their own salutes.

Prince Philip, who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died on Friday at Windsor Castle, two months before his 100th birthday.

Closed to public

Members of the Commonwealth were also invited to honour Prince Philip. The Australian Defense Force began its salute outside Parliament House in Canberra, and New Zealand planned to offer its tribute on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace officials said Prince Philip’s funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public.

