Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, according to a U.S. court filing Tuesday, sparing the disgraced British royal the public humiliation of a trial.

In a letter sent to a New York judge on behalf of both parties, Ms. Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote that they "have reached an out of court settlement," without revealing the financial terms.

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Ms. Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims, Mr. Boies said.

Ms. Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under U.S. law after meeting him through the late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

The prince has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

The settlement means the civil case will not go to a jury trial. It also means Mr. Andrew, 61, will no longer be questioned under oath by Mr. Giuffre's lawyers, who had been due to travel to London next month.

Mr. Boies said the respective parties would file a stipulation dismissing the case within 30 days.

"The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)," he said in the document filed in a Manhattan court.

The letter makes no mention of Ms. Giuffre's accusations. Neither does it admit any guilt on behalf of Mr. Andrew or reference the repeated denials he has made.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter said.

"It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims," it added.

Last month Mr. Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable roles after New York Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his plea to dismiss Ms. Giuffre's case.

The controversy has embarrassed the British monarchy and overshadowed Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year in which she marks 70 years on the throne.