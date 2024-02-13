PPP to support PML-N to form govt in Pakistan, won't join cabinet: Reports

February 13, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a Government, but will not join the Cabinet, Geo News said on February 13, citing sources.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will not put his name for the prime ministerial post. He noted that his party does not have the numbers to form a government at the federal level. He also ruled out the possibility of an independent-led government and termed it “unrealistic”.

He said that if this House failed to form a government, the country would have to go for re-elections and that could lead to a “political crisis.”

He noted that he wanted to see his father and former President Asif Ali Zardari elected as the President once again.

The top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party were are in talks to form the government in Pakistan, even though independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party won the most seats in Parliament.

None of the three major parties, the PML-N, the PPP, or the PTI have won the necessary seats in the February 8 general elections to secure a majority in the National Assembly and, therefore, will be unable to form government on their own, leaving it unclear who will be picked as the cash-strapped country's next prime minister. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.

PPP and PML-N joined hands in 2022, to elect PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister after the then-premier Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.