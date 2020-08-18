Power outage hits entire Sri Lanka

The entire nation of Sri Lanka was left without power on Monday in an hours-long outage following an “unspecified failure” at a major power plant, the state-run electricity board said.
Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma said a “technical issue” at the Kerawalapitiya power station just outside the capital Colombo was the cause of the blackout.
The outage hit the entire nation of 21 million people at around midday, and although power returned to some parts of the country after six hours, Colombo was in darkness as night fell. It is the worst disruption since March 2016, when the entire nation was without electricity for more than eight hours following a massive system breakdown.
“Steps being taken to restore the supply,” Mr. Alahapperuma said in a statement, without saying when power would be restored.
The power cut caused chaos on already congested roads in Colombo, with traffic lights not operating and police struggling to man key intersections.
Hospitals and other critical infrastructure in the country have power generators. The main airport has remained mostly shut because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Lanka generates just over half of its electricity through thermal power. The remainder comes from hydro and wind power.
Kerawalapitiya is an oil-fired thermal power station with a 300-megawatt capacity, about 12 percent of the country's electricity demand.
Localised power failures are not uncommon but nationwide outages are rare.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath