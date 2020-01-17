International

Police: 2 gunmen injure 5 customers at Chicago barbershop

Police said the victims — ages 11, 12, 16, 30 and 40 — all were expected to survive

Two gunmen fired through the window of a Chicago barbershop on Thursday evening, injuring three three juveniles and two adults who were getting their hair cut, police said.

Chicago police Deputy Chief of Patrol Ernest Cato told The Chicago Tribune that the gunmen had walked into the store in the West Garfield Park neighbourhood and looked around, moments before firing into the shop from the street.

There was no motive given for the shooting.

Interim police Superintendent Charlie Beck, who was appearing at an unrelated event, said the victims were getting their haircut at the time of the shooting. All were taken to hospitals.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted, “Detectives are on scene, canvassing and retrieving video.”

