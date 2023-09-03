HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

September 03, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - London

PTI
An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday

An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday | Photo Credit: AFP

An independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch's 100th birthday, the government said Sunday.

The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth's former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee to consider proposals for a “fitting tribute” to Britain's longest-reigning monarch following her death in September 2022.

The queen died in Balmoral, her beloved Scottish castle estate, at 96 years old after 70 years on the throne.

ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning monarch of U.K., dies

Mr. Janvrin and other officials on the committee will consider Elizabeth's life of public service and the causes she supported, and recommend plans for a national legacy program in the late queen's honour.

“It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty's extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign," said Mr. Janvrin, who worked at Buckingham Palace in various roles from 1987 to 2007.

The recommendations will be presented to Elizabeth's heir King Charles III and the Prime Minister.

In 1955 Elizabeth unveiled a statue of her father, George VI, on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Related Topics

United Kingdom

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.