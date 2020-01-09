International

Pentagon chief: US has restored ‘level of deterrence’ on Iran

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. File.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. File.   | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that the United States has reestablished some deterrence toward Iran in the wake of the January 3 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

“I think at this point with the strikes we took against KH in late December and then our actions with regard to Soleimani, I believe that we’ve restored a level of deterrence with them,” he told reporters, referring to Kataeb Hezbollah, an armed Iraqi group backed by Iran.

“But we will see. Time will tell,” Mr. Esper said.

